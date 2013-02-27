MILLING ABOUT: US Tungsten appoints new ceo

US Tungsten has named Michael Olsher its chief executive officer, as the company continues to search for a domestic tungsten source.

Olsher will replace Matthew Markin, who had served as interim chief executive officer.

Olsher comes to the position having worked as a self-employed raw materials consultant for MetMin Trade and Finance LLC since 2010. He has also worked as a division head for companies including Considar Inc. which is now part of Traxys Inc.).

US Tungsten is focused on finding a domestic tungsten source “through aggressive prospecting and staking across the western United States”, theNevada-based company said.

In October, US Tungsten acquired property near the site of a former tungsten mine in southwestern Montana, in what Olsher said “will hopefully be the United States’ first tungsten mine in some several decades”.

This report was first published by American Metal Market.

editorial@metalbulletin.com