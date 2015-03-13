MILLING ABOUT: Yeoman leaves Darton to join Chemalloy

Cobalt veteran Wayde Yeoman has left UK-based trading house Darton Commodities to join Nizi’s new acquisition, Chemalloy, as commercial director.

“We are very pleased to have someone of his calibre added to the team,” John Way, head of Nizi’s activities in North America and president of Chemalloy, told Metal Bulletin.

Chemalloy specialises in the manufacture of custom-sized alloys, metals, minerals and chemicals.

Yeoman, who continues to be based in the USA, joined Darton Commodities in March 2014 from Freeport Cobalt.

“Wayde left Darton Commodities Ltd as he joined, a good friend,” Darton’s Guy Darby told Metal Bulletin.

Yeoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Nizi International completed its acquisition of Chemalloy on March 9.

The Chemalloy business continues to operate as Chemalloy Co LLC as part of Nizi International in North America.

