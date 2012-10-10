Mining investment in Peru could reach $53bn this decade, says mines minister
Peruvian energy and mines minister Jorge Merino Tafur showcased Peru’s projects in energy and mining to potential Arab investors last week, in an attempt to attract up to $73 billion to the country this decade.
“Mining investments could reach $53 billion, with more than $28 billion in gold and copper projects,” Tafur said, speaking at the Ceo Summit of South American and Arab Countries, held in Lima on October 1-2.
"Investments in the Peruvian mining and energy field for 2011-2020 could surpass $73.2 billion — double the sums registered [in the decade] up to 2010, when Peru registered investments of up to $39.4 billion," said Tafur.
