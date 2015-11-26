MINOR METALS MIDWEEK: Antimony, gallium, germanium fall as cadmium inches upwards

A round-up of minor metal price movements on Wednesday 25 November.

Antimony prices fell further on Wednesday November 25, as sellers continued cutting prices to secure purchases. Click here for the full report.

Gallium and germanium prices inched down as deals were heard and sales were made below Metal Bulletin’s previous lows. Click here for the full report.

Cadmium prices, meanwhile, continued to trend upwards following the Diwali festival, with one trader describing the market as “palpably higher”. Click here for more.

And last week there was a fire at Nyrstar’s indium facility in Auby. The company have not yet announced whether production will be affected.

James Heywood

