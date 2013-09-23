Minor metals prices set to shift as China returns to market

Indium, antimony and manganese prices could move sharply this week, as the Chinese market returns from the mid-autumn moon festival, sources told Metal Bulletin.

There were no changes to Metal Bulletin’s minor metal prices on Friday September 20, with the market quiet as buying from China stopped over the festival period.

Manganese prices are expected to rise as Asian mills come back to work; sources say that antimony prices will jump up while there is uncertainty among producers as to whether indium prices will rise or fall.

Chloe Smith

chloe.smith@metalbulletin.com

