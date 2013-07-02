MMC commissions third module of coal preparation plant

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The full production capacity of 15 million tpy is expected to be available from the third quarter this year.

Capital expenditure for the third module totalled $76 million, “in line with the company’s original estimations”, according to the statement.

Battur Bold, MMC’s deputy gm for China sales, called for quicker railway construction to maintain Mongolian coal’s competitiveness during last month’s 3rd Coaltrans Mongolia conference.

He said at the time that the coal preparation plant had reached its full capacity.