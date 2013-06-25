MMC secures additional mining licence for Baruun Naran deposit

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The mining licence covers an approximately 8,340-hectare area on the Baruun Naran coking coal deposit, and contains about 73 million tonnes of coal resources according to the Mongolian geological and mining reporting standards, the miner said on Tuesday June 25.

It has about 55 million tonnes of inferred coal resources according to JORC reporting standards.

MMC’s existing Baruun Naran mine also sits on the same deposit.

The Mongolian coking coal miner produced 9.4 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal in 2012 and expects to hit 12 million tonnes in 2013.

Its coal-handling and -processing plant recently reached its full capacity of 15 million tpy.

