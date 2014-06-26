MMC sets up jv with Chinese coke plant Risun

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

MMC’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mongolian Coal Corporation Limited (MCCL) and Risun will hold respective stakes of 51% and 49% of the Tianjin Zhengcheng Import and Export Trade, MMC said late on Wednesday June 25.

The core business of the jv would be the marketing and sale of MMC’s hard coking coal to customers in Tangshan, Baoding, Xingtai, Shijiazhuang areas of Hebei province and the northern part of Shandong province, according to the statement.

Risun Mining is part of Risun Group, one of the largest independent coke and coal-derived chemicals producers in China.

“[The jv] will expand [our] geographical market penetration to the major coke and steel producing areas in China and further expand long-term relations with the end-users customer base with the expectation to further diversify [our] revenue sources,” MMC said.