Morocco appeals WTO decision on anti-dumping duty on Turkish HRC

Morocco imposed a permanent 11% anti-dumping duty on Turkish HRC in August 2014, which was challenged by Turkey in October 2016.

A WTO panel made its ruling in late October this year, noting that the Moroccan government had violated the trade body’s regulations when it established dumping margins on Turkish steelmakers Çolakoglu Metalurji and Erdemir.

Morocco asked the WTO Appellate Body to review its decision on November 20.

The body has up to three months to conclude its report, the WTO said.

Turkey exported 13,908 tonnes of hot-rolled flat steel classified under customs code 7208 to Morocco in 2013, but exports of the product had fallen to 8,721 tonnes in 2017.

Most of Turkey’s HRC exports go to Europe.

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for Turkish HRC exports was $510-520 per tonne fob on November 23 this year, narrowing downward from $510-530 per tonne fob a week earlier.

