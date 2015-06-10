Mpinga leaves Mwana in a week of senior board changes

Mwana Africa has announced the departure of ceo Kalaa Mpinga with immediate effect, the latest in a series of board changes in less than a week.

The terms of his departure are still to be agreed by both parties, Mwana said on Wednesday June 10.

Yat Hoi Ning has been appointed executive chairman of the company, just two days after being named interim non-executive chairman.

On Tuesday June 9, the company held an egm, which was called by a group of private shareholders seeking board changes.

Scott Morrison, who was appointed non-executive director at the egm, was made senior independent non-executive director on Wednesday.

The changes follow the news on June 5 that interim non-executive chairman Stuart Morris and non-executive director Johan Botha had retired from the board with immediate effect.

“Mr Mpinga has been a great asset in the creation of Mwana and throughout its development to date. We wish him all the best in the future,” Ning said in a statement.

Mwana’s non-executive committee will start an executive search to replace Mpinga, the company said.

Mwana Africa owns various assets in Africa, including the Bindura nickel project in Zimbabwe and the Freda Rebecca gold project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

