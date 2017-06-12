My Constants – A new custom tool on the Fastmarkets platform

It allows you to put your static prices and data onto the Fastmarkets platform so that they can be observed, tracked, charted, accessed via DDE and referenced from within the powerful My Instruments functionality.

The new My Constants functionality extends the power of the Fastmarkets platform by enabling users to create their own static instruments – or My Constants – on their system. My Constants are a useful way to represent prices or costs that do not continuously change or are not represented on the platform.

Values you can use with My Constants:



Material costs

Percentage discounts or charges

Delivery costs

Tax information

Physicals price data

Once you have created a My Constant, it exists within the Instrument Catalogue with all of the other instruments we carry, such as LME, CME and spot FX. This allows you to display or access them as you would any other instrument on the Fastmarkets platform (e.g. My Instruments and DDE). How to use My Constants

You can access My Constants via the Customisation Tools section in Content Finder tab on the left of your Fastmarkets Mydesk display.



You can also download the My Constants User Guide. This will show you how to set up your own My Constants on the Fastmarkets platform and add them to your My Instruments tools.

You can also contact your account manager or email sales@fastmarkets.com to request further assistance in getting started with this exciting new tool. How can I start using My Constants?

My Constants is a customisable tool included in a Fastmarkets subscription. If you are a subscriber to Fastmarkets, you can find My Constants in the Content Finder or you can contact your account manager to help you set it up.

If you are not yet a subscriber to Fastmarkets, you can contact us at sales@fastmarkets.com or +44 (0)845 241 9949 to request an upgrade. Otherwise, please follow the instructions below to request a free trial.

Requesting a Free Trial of Fastmarkets Mydesk

To request a trial of Fastmarkets Mydesk, contact sales@fastmarkets.com, complete the free trial form online or call our offices on one of the telephone numbers below.

UK: +44 (0)845 241 9949

US: +1-312-929-4200

Asia +44 20 7779 8659

User guide links

My Constants User Guide

My Instruments User Guide