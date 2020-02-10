NEWSBREAK: Coronavirus puts LME Week Asia 2020 in doubt

HKEX is currently evaluating all its events over the next few months, given the backdrop of the coronavirus, a London Metal Exchange spokeswoman said.

“Where postponements or cancellations are put in place, all relevant parties will be informed with appropriate and relevant details. The safety of our staff and customers are our number one priority.”

The event is jointly organized by HKEX and the LME and is scheduled to take place on May 4-8, 2020. It is the annual gathering of thousands of global metals and mining professionals in Hong Kong.

Some sources told Fastmarkets they had been informed by HKEX that the event is canceled but this has not been confirmed by the LME who said the situation is currently under review. The news comes amid continued disruption to global trade throughout Asia caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The eighth annual seminar is due to happen on Wednesday May 6 at the HKEX Connect Hall. The LME Asia Week dinner was also due to be held on the same day.

A number of other LME Week Asia events are also due to take place during the week, as is the norm since the event was first launched in Hong Kong in 2013.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

