NEWSBREAK: LME Week Asia 2020 seminar postponed, dinner canceled

Against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus, HKEX Group has made the difficult decision to cancel the LME Asia Dinner and postpone the LME Asia Seminar, the exchange said in a notice to members.

“This decision has been taken for the safety of staff, customers and friends in the metals industry across the region.”

The event is jointly organized by the LME and parent company Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and was scheduled to take place on May 4-8, 2020. It is the annual gathering of thousands of global metals and mining professionals in Hong Kong.

The eighth annual seminar had been planned for Wednesday May 6 at the HKEX Connect Hall. The LME Asia Week dinner was also due to be held on the same day.

HKEX Group intends to hold a rescheduled LME Asia Seminar later in the year and details of the rescheduled event will be shared in due course.

Fastmarkets previously reported that the event was in doubt earlier this week.

The LME notice also said: “The LME remains committed to LME Asia Week and all its stakeholders in the Asia region.”