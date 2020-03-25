NEWSBREAK: UMK declares force majeure amid South Africa lockdown

The South African manganese miner sent force majeure notices to customers on Wednesday March 25.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday evening, stating it would run from midnight on March 26 until April 17.

UMK is one of South Africa’s leading manganese miners, exporting just over 3 million tonnes per year of manganese ore.

Other manganese miners are expected to follow suit in due course, market sources told Fastmarkets.