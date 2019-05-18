NEWSBREAK: US removes Section 232 tariffs against Canada, Mexico

The deal is expected to pave the way for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump implemented the tariffs - 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports - in March 2018. Those tariffs were applied to Canada and Mexico, along with the European Union, on June 1, 2018, causing a major disruption in the US steel and aluminium markets, as well as markets around the world.