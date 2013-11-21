NEWSFLASH: Eskom will lift emergency notice from 10pm SA time

Eskom intends to lift the emergency notice on South Africa’s power situation from 10pm local time on Thursday November 21, Metal Bulletin understands.

The state energy group declared an emergency on November 19 after the loss of additional generating units and the extensive use of emergency reserves.

It implemented its emergency procedures to secure the system and told major industrial users that they were required to reduce their load by at least 10%.

It said on November 20 that the power system remains severely constrained but stable, after some key industrial customers made those reductions.

