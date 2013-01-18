NLMK appoints Yevgeniy Fedorishin as new cfo

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

NLMK’s previous cfo, Galina Aglyamova, left the company at the end of last year, the steelmaker added.

Aglyamova had worked for NLMK since 1985, and had been cfo since 2006. NLMK’s major owner and chairman Vladimir Lisin personally thanked Aglyamova for her “big contribution in the development of the company”.

Fedorishin joined NLMK in 2011, previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds an MBA degree from INSEAD business school.