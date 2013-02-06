NLMK replaces Evraz as Russia’s largest steelmaker

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

NLMK displaces Evraz as the country’s top steelmaker. It previously ranked as fourth-largest producer.

NLMK, which also has operations in the USA and Europe, made 13.99 million tonnes of crude steel at its Russian facilities last year, up by 24.5% compared with 2011.

Total production in 2012 stood at 14.92 million tonnes of crude steel, up by 25% year-on-year.

The boost in production has come on a $2 billion investment to increase domestic capacity by 3.4 million tpy to 14.4 million tpy, with the commissioning of a new blast furnace in 2011.

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) is now Russia’s second-largest producer. Its production complex in the country made 12.25 million tonnes of crude steel last year, up by 4.5% from 2011.

MMK was also the second-largest producer in 2011.

Output at Evraz’s Russian facilities have seen the company fall to third-largest steelmaker with domestic production of 11.68 million tonnes of crude steel in 2012, down by 4% compared year-on-year.

Severstal is the fourth-largest producer, from third-largest last year, with domestic crude steel output of 10.55 million tonnes in 2012, down by 7% year-on-year.