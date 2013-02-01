North American Great Lakes coal shipments fell in January 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This compares with 382,318 tons in January 2012 and 751,272 tons in January 2011 for shipments from Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and Lake Erie.

Shipments from Lake Michigan totalled 70,607 tons in January 2013 compared with 76,885 tons in January 2012.

Coal shipments from Lake Superior fell to 57, 537 tons in January 2013 from 190,185 tons in January 2012.

Shipments from Lake Erie fell to 102,011 in January 2013 compared with 115,248 tons in January 2012.