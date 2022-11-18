Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

North American western sheathing production puts pressure on prices

With supply outpacing demand, western sheathing prices are beginning to drop

November 18, 2022
By Peter Malliris
North AmericaWood panelWood products

In early August, 2022, signs that western sheathing supplies were beginning to outpace demand began to emerge. Since then and despite steady liquidity, those prices have softened and dropped to levels where producers have started to dig their heels in, trying to slow the descent.

Since western sheathing prices began to fall, CD plywood has dropped an average of $19 per week, steadily grinding lower as buyers approach the market carefully, practicing ample restraint amid economic concerns.

Another factor in the decline of sheathing prices is output. Third-quarter sheathing production in the West (including Inland) increased 2.7% over the prior quarter and 7.7% year-over-year, according to APA - The Engineered Wood Association.

Sheathing also made up more of the overall third-quarter production in the West, rising to 68% from 66% last year. Increased Southern Pine sheathing production in the third quarter, amounting to a 3.8% uptick year-over- year, added even more to the overall supply.

So, while buyers refuse to purchase speculative volumes, helping to stall any upward price potential, an increase in sheathing production also placed more downward pressure on those prices.

A scarcity of workers has contributed to the added sheathing production, as some producers are forced to manufacture fewer labor-intensive products and more sheathing.

Current prices, still much higher than historical averages, have severely narrowed the gap with inflation-heightened production costs, forcing producers to try to apply the brakes to falling prices.

In addition, there is no optimism in the market that buyers will suddenly change their current buying habits, especially with the onset of winter promising to slow down consumption in some regions.

What to read next
Wood factory stock and lumber board
North American oriented strand board buyers reduce reliance on contracts in 2023
Scaling back on contracts represents a huge contrast with the strong performance of recent years
November 18, 2022
 · 
Peter Malliris
pulp_fiber3.jpg
Global wood pulp market outlook for 2023: what are the price drivers and risk factors?
Look ahead with our senior economist Patrick Cavanagh at supply trends, demand drivers, capacity changes and risk factors in the pulp market
November 17, 2022
 · 
Patrick Cavanagh
FP - Stinson Dean interview thumbnail.png
What is driving price volatility in the wood products industry?
Deacon Lumber Company’s Stinson Dean shares his insights on the causes of price volatility and managing price risks
November 16, 2022
iStock_000003161239Small - graphic paper.jpg
Graphic paper markets good and stable in 2023, said Billerud CEO
The publishing paper business had a strong Q3 performance and anticipates opportunities in the US market with Verso mills acquisition
November 15, 2022
 · 
Renata Mercante
FP_Nonwovens_WetWipePacket_Unsplash_WLPwW1gGyKg.jpg
Wipes giant Suominen shows 3Q 2022 revenues 34% higher, notes volatility and inflation risks ahead
After difficult first half of the year, Suominen reported higher revenues in spite of short-term risks and uncertainties
November 14, 2022
 · 
James McLaren
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board – final decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for European paper and board via an open consultation process between August 11 and September 9, 2022.
November 14, 2022
 · 
Steven Sachoff
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed