NOTICE OF DEATH: Theodoor van Beers

Metal Bulletin received the following sad notice from trading company Nizi International earlier today.

All members of Nizi International are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our highly respected, hard-working and well-liked colleague



Theodoor Victor Peter van Beers

We will all miss him dearly!

Theodoor is survived by his wife Ellen and their two daughters Noor and Ida.

They are welcoming all to attend the ceremony which will take place on Monday 23 May, 2016 at 13.30 in the Protestant Church Ginneken, Duivelsbruglaan1 in Breda, Netherlands (Parking at Schoolakkerplein).

After the ceremony there will be a condolence reception at Landgoed Wolfslaar, Wolfslaardreef 102 in Breda.

On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Nizi Group,

Ulf Berg

ceo

u.berg@nizi.com