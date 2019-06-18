NOTICE: The Bulliondesk.com website will soon close

Prices will be available on Fastmarkets.com

Fastmarkets will continue to provide free precious metals spot prices and charts for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. These will be available to view on the Fastmarkets.com website at the following webpages:

Gold prices - https://www.fastmarkets.com/gold-prices

Silver prices - https://www.fastmarkets.com/silver-prices

Platinum prices - https://www.fastmarkets.com/platinum-prices

Palladium prices - https://www.fastmarkets.com/palladium-prices

LBMA prices - https://www.fastmarkets.com/lbma-prices

FX rates - https://www.fastmarkets.com/fx-prices

About the rebranding

Our Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Industrial Minerals, Scrap Price Bulletin and Bullion Desk brands have been rebranded as Fastmarkets. The new branding will help us showcase the full strength of our price reporting, research and news services under one identity. Our name has changed but one thing will remain the same - our commitment to transparency and providing unparalleled, expert data and insights.

Fastmarkets will continue to provide subscription access to precious metals spot market data, LBMA prices and other financial data through the Fastmarkets Mydesk live data platform and our Exchange Data Feeds services.