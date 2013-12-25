November French crude steel production up 3.5% year-on-year
French crude steel production saw an increase in November, the French Steel Association (FFA) said.
Crude steel output in France was up 3.5% in November 2013, compared with the same period last year.
Blast furnace production in November picked up by 12.9%, totalling 860,000 tonnes.
However electric arc furnace (EAF) output fell 10.6% year-on-year to 456,000 tonnes.
For the first eleven months of 2013, total French crude steel production fell 0.9% to 14.5 million tonnes compared with 2012.
Over those eleven months, EAF output fell 10.5% to 5.1 million tonnes, while blast furnace production was up 5.3% to 9.3 million tonnes.
“It should be noted that the production of the first eleven months of 2013 is approximately 20% lower than the average reached in the same period between 2004 and 2008,” the FFA added.