Novorossiysk port metal volumes expected to fall 2% in 2013

Ferrous metal handling turnover at Russia’s Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NSCP) is expected to fall by at least 2% this year, the company said earlier this week.

February 21, 2013 05:50 PM

Turnover for 2013 is expected to total 8.5 million tonnes, down from 8.65 million tonnes in 2012, the company said.

An NSCP spokeswoman would not comment further at the time of publication.

