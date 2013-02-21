Novorossiysk port metal volumes expected to fall 2% in 2013
Ferrous metal handling turnover at Russia’s Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NSCP) is expected to fall by at least 2% this year, the company said earlier this week.
Turnover for 2013 is expected to total 8.5 million tonnes, down from 8.65 million tonnes in 2012, the company said.
An NSCP spokeswoman would not comment further at the time of publication.