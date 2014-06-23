NSSMC accepts first VLOC at Kashima works

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The 400,000-tonne iron ore carrier named Vale Brasil is part of Brazilian miner Vale’s fleet of giant Valemax ore carriers and arrived at NSSMC’s Kashima plant on the east coast of Japan a trial basis.

NSSMC already accepted VLOCs at both its Oita Works in June 2012 and its Kimitsu Works in January 2013. The Valemax arrival at Oita was also the vessel’s first entry into Japan.

Since June 2012, NSSMC has received a total of 2.6 million tonnes of iron ore from Valemax carriers, according to NSSMC.

The arrival of VLOCs at NSSMC’s ports has demonstrated the potential of its port and harbor infrastructure in terms of accepting large-sized vessels, the company said. NSSMC is “determined” to continue various efforts to reduce transportation cost of raw materials, it added.