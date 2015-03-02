NSSMC opens first office in Vietnam

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The representative office was set up on January 1 in Ho Chi Minh City through the Japanese steelmaker’s Thai subsidiary, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (Thailand) Co, it announced on Friday February 27.

“With this new representative office, which collects information locally and serves as a contact for steel plate sales and technical service assistance, NSSMC intends to respond appropriately to growing needs in the Vietnamese market,” the company pointed out.

NSSMC noted that “sustainable economic growth” is projected for Vietnam over the medium to long terms.

“In terms of steel demand, it is also a promising growing market led by demand related to infrastructure and energy,” it added.

This is the tenth office opened in the Asia-Pacific region by Japan’s largest steelmaker – and the world’s number two, only behind ArcelorMittal.

The company has also offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, in China; Sydney and Perth in Australia; Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Bangkok (Thailand) in Southeast Asia; and New Delhi in India.