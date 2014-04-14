NSSMC sees record output at Nagoya, Oita plants

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Its Nagoya works in central Japan produced 6.74 million tonnes of crude steel during the period, beating the previous record of 6.57 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2010.

At Oita in the country’s south-west, Japan’s largest steelmaker saw crude steel production top the 10-million-tonne mark for the first time ever. It produced 10.25 million tonnes, beating the previous record of 9.81 million tonnes in the 2012 financial year.

Its hot rolled output also reached a new record of 6.70 million tonnes, against the 6.57 million tonnes posted in the preceding year.

Shipments rose to 6.74 million tonnes to beat the fiscal year 2010 record of 6.57 million tonnes.