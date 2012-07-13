Nucor commissions SMS Siemag to modernise South Carolina sheet mill

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“The revamp is designed to increase the finished strip width from 1,680mm to 1,880mm and to allow the production of thinner strip gauges,” it said.

The modernisation will be completed in 2014.

“This wide, light product at Berkeley will enhance the ability of the entire Nucor Sheet Mill Group to continue to move up the value chain in flat rolled markets,” said John Ferriola, president and chief operating officer at Nucor.

SMS Siemag will also install a seventh finishing strand.

CSP technology uses less energy than conventional hot rolling mills, said Siemag.