Nucor starts DRI production at Louisiana plant in USA

The expected third-quarter start-up of the 2.5 million tpy DRI plant was delayed by a storage dome collapse at the site in September.

“We are very pleased to announce this important step in executing our raw materials strategy,” president and ceo John Ferriola said.

Nucor is one of North America’s largest steelmakers, and scrap and pig iron market participants have raised concerns that Nucor’s new plant could put downward pressure on prices for prime grades of scrap and reduce demand for imported pig iron.

The North Carolina-based company has also considered setting up a blast furnace or steel mill at the Lousiana DRI site.

Nucor also has a 2 million tpy DRI plant in the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad & Tobago.

