Nullagine iron ore project hits 6 million tpy runrate, BC Iron says

The capacity is consistent at the mining, crushing, haulage and shipping levels, the Australian iron ore junior said on Thursday May 30.

In April and May, Nullagine shipped more than 1 million tonnes of ore on six separate capesize vessels, bringing the total shipments to 8.3 million tonnes since it first ore on ship in February 2011, according to a statement from the miner.

In the first three months of 2013, Nullagine produced 1.2 million tonnes of iron ore and shipped 1.1 million tonnes.

Fortescue Metals Group owns 25% of Nullagine.