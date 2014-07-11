NWR settles average Q3 coking coal price at $116 per tonne

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The price is marginally up from the realised price of €84 ($114) per tonne in the second quarter of this year, NWR said on Friday July 11.

Anglo American and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (NSSMC) have settled the third-quarter benchmark price for hard coking coal at $120 per tonne fob Australia, the same as in the second quarter.

NWR’s coking coal deliveries in the July-September period are expected to comprise 45% mid-volatility hard coking coal, 42% semi-soft coking coal and 13% pulverised coal injection (PCI) material.

The Prague-, Warsaw- and London-listed company sold 1.301 million tonnes of coking coal in the second quarter, compared with 1.045 million tonnes sold in the corresponding period last year.

It maintained its production guidance of 9-9.5 million tonnes of coking and thermal coal production and sales, of which 55-60% would be coking coal.