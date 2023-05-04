Methodology Contact us Login

OBITUARY: Former Metal Bulletin chairman Trevor Tarring passes away at 90

May 4, 2023
By Raju Daswani

Trevor J Tarring MBE, former editor, managing director and chairman of Metal Bulletin (now known as Fastmarkets), passed away on Saturday April 30 after a brief illness.

He was 90 years old.

Trevor began his journalism career in 1953 when he joined Metal Bulletin, following in the footsteps of his father, LH Tarring, who had served as the company’s editor and managing director from 1920 to 1964.

Under his father’s guidance, Trevor rapidly rose through the ranks, becoming non-ferrous editor in 1964 and then managing director in 1978.

When the company was listed on the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as Metal Bulletin PLC in 1983, Trevor continued to serve as its managing director. He then became executive chairman just before the company’s full listing on the LSE in 1990.

Two years later, when he reached executive retirement age, he was appointed non-executive chairman. In 1993, he was honoured with a Member of the British Empire (MBE) award for his services to the metals industry.

Trevor’s 46-year career at Metal Bulletin was distinguished by his expertise in many markets, including being one of the foremost experts on the cobalt market since the 1960s. He played a pivotal role in enabling Metal Bulletin to establish the price benchmark for cobalt more than 60 years ago, which has become an even more critical commodity and price today for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry.

Aside from his passion for journalism and markets, Trevor was renowned for his love of classic cars. He had an impressive collection of vintage cars and was considered an authority in the automotive world.

Trevor retired in 1999, concluding a 79-year association between the Tarring family and the business. But he remained a close friend of Fastmarkets, always willing to provide his assistance and guidance when needed.

He will always be remembered by the industry he served so well and by current and former staff members, who will fondly recall his wit, charm and dedication to his work.

Trevor is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and his daughter, Emma.

His legacy at Fastmarkets will endure and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Trevor Tarring (July 5, 1932-April 30, 2023)

