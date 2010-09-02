OBITUARY: John Dulley



John Dulley, an introducing broker at Sucden Financial, died suddenly on August 31 at the age of 69.

Dulley, who joined Sucden from Fimat in 1997, was a well-known figure on the London Metal Exchange. His career in metals spanned 40 years.

“It is not just friends and colleagues at Sucden and Fimat who will remember him with fondness, but many from across the world of metals trading,” a colleague at Sucden said.

“He was a larger-than-life character in every sense of the word – one who was quite at ease striking up a conversation, be it with a young new trainee on reception, with clients or with traders off the floor,” he continued.

Former colleagues of John’s at other companies in the LME community were similarly affectionate in their memories of him.

“John was a friend to everybody and a true gentleman,” a close friend said. “A towering man and a rock of consistency – I am a better person for being his friend for over 20 years.”

“John was a warm and friendly person with the manners and bearing of a true city gent,” said another.

Dulley is survived by his wife and his three children — Francesca, Clementine and William.

He will be missed and remembered with affection.