OBITUARY: Padraic Fallon, chairman of Metal Bulletin publisher Euromoney

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC’s chairman Padraic Fallon died on Saturday October 13, after a year-long struggle with cancer.

He had been Euromoney’s chairman since 1992. He had also been a director of DMGT, and had worked for the Mail Group including Euromoney for over 40 years.

He became an executive director of Euromoney in 1975 and managing director ten years later. Metal Bulletin was acquired by Euromoney in 2006.

“He loved words, journalism and publishing and was a stickler for ensuring that words were used accurately. He would, for example, politely explain to a young journalist that you could no more be absolutely unique than partly pregnant. Indeed he had a great sense of humour, a great sense of fairness but also the drive and commercial acumen to build the company into what it is today,” Euromoney Institutional Investor’s executive chairman Richard Ensor told staff in an email.

He leaves his wife Gillian and their four children Jolyon, Nicola, Harriet and Annabel. Our sympathies are with his family. He will be sorely missed.

