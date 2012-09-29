Olympic Steel plans $11m US plate expansion in Pennsylvania

Olympic Steel plans to spend $11 million to expand its plate-processing operations in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

The company will use the funds to purchase new equipment and provide training for about 90 new employees over the next three years, according to a statement from Pennsylvania governor Tom Corbett.

Olympic was considering expansions at a number of its national locations and selected the Chambersburg site to better serve its East Coast customers, the statement said.

The Bedford Heights, Ohio-based service center will receive $400,500 from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development for the expansion.

Olympic’s Chambersburg facilities include welding, painting, blasting oxyfuel and plasma-burning operations, as well as a machine shop, according to the company’s website.