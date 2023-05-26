Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation methodology for Asia recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board – Final Decision

(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Asia recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board, via an open consultation process between April 28 and May 25, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

May 26, 2023
Pricing noticePackagingRecovered paper

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Asia recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board here. The next annual methodology review is scheduled for June 2024.

