Open consultation on cobalt sulfate, spodumene, graphite price assessments - final decision: pricing notice

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for cobalt sulfate, spodumene and graphite price assessments via an open consultation process between April 13 and May 18, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

May 19, 2023
By Jon Stibbs
Pricing noticeCobaltSpodumeneGraphite

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under assessment, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodologies for the prices listed below at this link.

MB-LI-0012 – Spodumene, min 6% Li2O, spot price, cif China, $ per tonne
MB-CO-0017 - Cobalt sulfate, 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan per tonne
MB-GRA-0042 - Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $ per tonne
MB-GRA-0036 - Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $ per tonne

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

