Open consultation on cobalt sulfate, spodumene, graphite price assessments - final decision: pricing notice

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under assessment, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodologies for the prices listed below at this link.

• MB-LI-0012 – Spodumene, min 6% Li2O, spot price, cif China, $ per tonne

• MB-CO-0017 - Cobalt sulfate, 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan per tonne

• MB-GRA-0042 - Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $ per tonne

• MB-GRA-0036 - Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $ per tonne

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

