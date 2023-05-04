Open consultation on methodology for cobalt hydroxide inferred price: pricing notice

The consultation, which is open until June 1, 2023, seeks to ensure that our audited methodologies and price specifications continue to reflect the physical markets in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

The price subject to this review is as follows:

MB-CO-0023: Cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, $/Ib

Publication: Daily. Monday to Friday, 3.30pm London time.

Notes: Where the publication day falls on a public holiday in England and Wales, the assessment will not be published.

The daily cobalt hydroxide inferred price is calculated as the low-end price of the Fastmarkets standard-grade cobalt assessment multiplied by the prevailing midpoint of the Fastmarkets cobalt hydroxide payable (percentage) indicator, min 30% Co, cif China.

You can find the current methodology for the cobalt hydroxide inferred price here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology

To provide feedback on the annual review of the above-listed prices, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Justin Yang re: audited IOSCO methodologies annual review.” Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced, but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this annual review by June 5, 2023, including a summary of the feedback - with the exception of those responses marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

