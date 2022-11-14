Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for European paper and board via an open consultation process between August 11 and September 9, 2022.

November 14, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing noticePaperPackaging

BRUSSELS, Oct. 11, 2022 This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for European graphic papers here.
You can find the current methodology for European packaging paper and board here.
You can find the current methodology for European paper for recycling here.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ US steel plate, rebar converted price assessments
Fastmarkets has discontinued the following converted price assessments:
November 14, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
Fairytale Forest - Sunbeams in Spruce Woodland
Pulp, paper and packaging industry predicts bleak year ahead, according StepChange Consulting industry study
The change in industry leaders’ expectations since the start of 2022 is dramatic — get the intitial findings below, and have your say
November 14, 2022
FP_GraphicPaper_Newsprint_NewspaperPrinting_Unsplash_Tzm3Oyu_6sk.jpg
Are European newsprint prices at their peak?
Newsprint prices in Europe are showing signs of peaking in October after a three-month climb. What are the drivers?
November 14, 2022
 · 
Jessica Zimbalatti
Assembly hall
South American MDF suppliers overtake the US import market
Chile has recently become the world’s largest foreign MDF supplier to the US
November 11, 2022
 · 
Peter Malliris
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
US trucking and shipping struggles remain rampant as rates fall
The fourth quarter of 2022 is proving to be a tumultuous time for the trucking and shipping industry
November 11, 2022
 · 
Megan Workman
OCC old corrugated container bales
OCC markets to tighten with China’s hunger for recycled brown pulp and recycled containerboard capacity
Key takeaways from the OCC outlook session at the International Containerboard Conference by our director of fiber, Hannah Zhao
November 11, 2022
 · 
Megan Workman
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed