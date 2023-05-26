Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on methodology for Global Pulp

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Global Pulp, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

May 26, 2023
Pricing noticePulp

This consultation, until which is open until June 26, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications, and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Global Pulp here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/forest-products/global-market-pulp

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Methodology Global Pulp 2023.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 30, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

