Open consultation on methodology for Global Pulp – Final Decision

One material change will be made to the methodologies at this stage. This includes the discontinuation of blended bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP), Price ID 685, for East Asia. An open consultation was issued in June 2022 and no feedback was received, therefore Fastmarkets RISI has proceeded with the grade’s discontinuation.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Global Pulp here.