Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for Latin American paper prices

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Latin American prices, including boxboard (Brazil), graphic papers (Brazil and Mexico), recovered paper (Mexico), and containerboard (Brazil and Mexico), as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

December 7, 2022
Pricing noticeLatin America

This consultation, which is open until January 06, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Latin American paper prices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Latin American paper prices 2023". Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by January 10, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

What to read next
Shipping boxes, secondary packaging for shipping, containerboard for parcels transportation
Containerboard prices in China drop in November as Covid-19 curbs hit demand
Strict Covid-19 restrictions are stifling packaging demand in China and triggering production curbs for recycled containerboard producers
December 7, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Front loader with recovered recycled paper
Prices for brown paper for recycling grades stabilize across Europe in November
Strong export demand from Southeast Asia helped bringing up PfR prices while domestic mill demand remain sluggish
December 6, 2022
 · 
Daniela Wortmann
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Graphic Paper – Final Decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Asia Graphic Paper, via an open consultation process between October 14 and November 14,2022.
December 6, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
market-pulp2.jpg
Seven takeaways from London Pulp Week for 2023
Improvements in pulp supply is coinciding with softening demand, while risks in the form of inflation, production cost and Covid-19 are set to challenge the pulp market in 2023
December 6, 2022
 · 
Patrick Cavanagh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Seattle/Portland turnings price assessment
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue its steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price trend, delivered mill Seattle/Portland, $ per gross ton due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue Detroit foundry grades
Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue three foundry grade price assessments included in its Detroit consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.
December 5, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed