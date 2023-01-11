Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for Latin American paper prices – Final Decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Latin American prices, including boxboard (Brazil), graphic papers (Brazil and Mexico), recovered paper (Mexico), and containerboard (Brazil and Mexico), via an open consultation process between December 6, 2002 and January 6, 2023.

January 11, 2023
Pricing noticeLatin AmericaGraphic paperCartonboard/BoxboardRecovered paper

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Latin American paper prices here.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to Fastmarkets’ stainless scrap consumer prices
Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for stainless steel scrap 430 bundles and solids, delivered mill Pittsburgh, following a calculation error for the monthly assessment in January.
January 11, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
FP_RCP_OCC_Unsplash_1PxGp8kkQyk.jpg
China paper and board import duty suspension spurs OCC buying in Asia
OCC prices are being driven back up as a result of the Chinese government’s announcement
January 11, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
Brown cardboard boxes on a white background
Uncertain North American packaging producers hang on to box prices
Box price declines not yet reflective of linerboard and corrugated sheet price drops, said contacts
January 11, 2023
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Pricing Notice
Correction to Latin American BEK pulp prices in November
Fastmarkets has corrected its prices for bleached eucalyptus kraft (BEK) pulp in November, published on December 6, 2022. These prices were published in our dashboard as dated as of December, due to an error.
January 11, 2023
Empty supermarket aisle,motion blur
Private Papers: Confessions of an FMCG packaging procurement professional
We speak to a packaging procurement professional from the FMCG sector about inflation, logistics and meeting sustainability targets
January 11, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ Coking Coal Index methodology
Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has adjusted its coking coal index methodology to increase transparency by incorporating data from physical trading platforms.
January 10, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed