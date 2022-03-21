Open consultation on methodology for Manila steel billet price assessment - final decision

This consultation was started on February 14 as part of our published annual methodology review process.

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

To provide feedback on this decision or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Lee Allen by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Lee Allen re: Manila billet.

You can find the current methodology for steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne, here.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

