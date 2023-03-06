Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on methodology for North America Packaging Paper and board – Final Decision

North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard grades – Final Decision

March 6, 2023
Pricing notice

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2023 (PPI Pulp & Paper Week) - Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard grades, via an open consultation process between Jan. 13 and Feb. 20, 2022. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. Feedback was received during the consultation period and no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard grades, which are listed as North America – Packaging Paper and Board, on the Fastmarkets here.

