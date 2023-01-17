Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Open consultation on methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

January 17, 2023
Pricing noticeCartonboard/Boxboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13, 2023 (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until Feb. 20, 2023, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications, and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by Mar. 3, 2023, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

What to read next
Stacks of lumber
Will contrarian theory prevail for lumber and panels in 2023?
With the market seemingly heading in one direction, could the opposite happen?
January 17, 2023
 · 
Jeff Redd
Construction Worker on High Rise Frame of Building
Housing starts changed very little in late 2022, but permits fell
North American housing start continued to underperform towards end of last year
January 17, 2023
 · 
Joe Pruski
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Houston ferrous scrap market transition
Fastmarkets made the decision to transition the pricing of Houston ferrous scrap prices from dealer selling to consumer buying assessments in August 2022.
January 13, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
waste paper is collected and packed for recycling. Cardboard and Paper Recycling.
Prices for European brown paper for recycling grades remain largely steady in final month of 2022
Exports to Asia to meet the surge in demand had helped to push up prices, but what does 2023 hold?
January 13, 2023
 · 
Daniela Wortmann
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ MHP price name and specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the name of its nickel mixed hydroxide-precipitate expressed price assessment and to amend the nickel content specifications to reflect the market more closely.
January 12, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to update US nickel scrap prices
Fastmarkets has implemented a comprehensive update of its nickel scrap prices to bring them in line with its global price reporting agency standards.
January 12, 2023
 · 
Thorsten Schier
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed