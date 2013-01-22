Orbite produces first tonne of high-purity alumina at Quebec plant

Orbite Aluminae has produced the first tonne of high-purity alumina at its plant in Cap-Chat, Canada, the company announced on Tuesday January 22.

“[This] demonstrates the company’s ability to design, build, and operate a commercial alumina facility on-time and on-spec using its unique patented technology,” president and ceo Richard Boudreault said in a statement.

The facility in Cap-Chat, Quebec, is a metallurgical alumina plant that Orbite is converting to produce high-purity alumina, as it aims to capture 20% of the world market for high-purity alumina.

Further commissioning activities are expected to take up to two months to complete and are proceeding according to schedule, the company said.

“We are also very pleased to have commissioned the acid regeneration circuit, achieving acid recovery rates during HPA calcination of over 99.99%,” Orbite chief engineer Denis Primeau said in a statement. “[This] further demonstrates the viability of using our proprietary process to produce smelter-grade alumina.”

Orbite announced the plant’s commissioning on December 18.

The company will start commercial production at the beginning of the second quarter, it said.

