Ormonde Mining’s Kerr Anderson dies at 53

Kerr Anderson, the md of Spain-focused tungsten company Ormonde Mining, has died suddenly at the age of 53, the company said on Monday August 3.

“Kerr had been instrumental in leading the company over the past 14 years, from being a greenfield explorer to becoming a mining company, a feat realised by just a small fraction of exploration companies,” Ormonde chairman Mike Donoghue said in a statement.

“His untimely death comes after his major recent achievement in leading the company as it arranged a funding package to facilitate development of the Barruecopardo Project, a package which was recently approved overwhelmingly by shareholders.”

He added that Anderson was admired and respected by his colleagues and in the mining investment community in Dublin and London.

“On behalf of the board and staff of Ormonde I would like to express our deep sadness on his death, and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” Donoghue said.

Steve Nicol, an executive director and chief operating officer of Ormonde, will take on the role of acting md with immediate effect in the interim.

