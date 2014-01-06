P Madhusudan appointed chairman, managing director of India’s RINL
India’s second largest government-owned steel company, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) – also known as Vizag Steel –has appointed P Madhusudan as its new chairman and managing director.
On January 1, 2014, he replaced AP Chaudhary and will hold his position for the next five years.
Madhusudan was previously RINL’s finance director.
After assuming charge, Madhusudan said the company plans to expand its steel output to 11-12 million tpy.