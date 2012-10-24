Peabody appoints senior management in Australia, Americas

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The coal giant also named Kemal Williamson as president of its Americas unit, according to a statement on Wednesday October 24.

The appointments are effective November 15.

Ford will oversee strategic direction, operational and commercial strategy and performance, and external stakeholder interaction at the Australia platform. He was previously president of the unit.

Meintjes and Williamson will each lead business unit teams that manage all aspects of the Australia and Americas operating platforms.

Meintjes joined Peabody in 2007 and was most recently acting president for its Americas unit and group executive of operations for the Midwest and Colorado.

Williamson was most recently group executive of operations for Peabody’s Australia operations. He joined the company in 2000.

Peabody hopes to boost its metallurgical coal exports capacity from Australia to 22-25 million tpy.